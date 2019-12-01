Surrey Eagles hold on for upset win over Trail Smoke Eaters

Surrey Eagles goalie Thomas Scarfone stymies Trail forward Kent Johnson on the way to victory Saturday at the Trail Memorial Centre. Jim Bailey photo.

The Trail Smoke Eaters were stymied by Surrey Eagles goalie Thomas Scarfone in a tough 3-2 loss on Saturday at the 70th birthday celebration of the Trail Memorial Centre.

Over 2,500 fans packed the house in honour of the celebration that recognized the storied building and the ‘39 and ‘61 World Champion Smoke Eaters. Yet Trail, despite setting a torrid pace out of the gate, couldn’t capitalize.

“Their goaltending was fantastic,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Jeff Tambellini. “That team was prepared to play a certain way to win the game and on our side, we’re disappointed with the lack of execution on our chances early, and we left a game that we believe we should have had in good hands, and we put it up for grabs, and they did the right things to win in the back half.”

After playing keep away for the first half of the first period, Trail ceded the opening goal when a clearing attempt was stopped at the Smoke Eaters blue line by Surrey defenceman Brett Bliss. His shot from the point made its way through traffic and past Trail goalie Logan Terness for a 1-0 lead at 7:40.

The Smoke Eaters tied it, when Trail captain Philippe Lapointe sent a slap pass from the slot right to Michael Colella at the left post to tie it at 1-1 with 3:47 left in the period.

Surrey clogged up the neutral zone and held the BCHL’s most potent line up to just seven shots for a scoreless second period.

“The night’s where you get that much momentum off the start and you can’t put a puck in the back of the net, it almost seems to swing the momentum the other way,” said Tambellini.

And it was the Eagles that put the Smoke Eaters on their heels when Cristophe Tellier scored his 16th of the season, finishing a 2-on-1 with Hudson Schandor for the Eagles 2-1 lead 4:04 into the final frame.

Three minutes later, Brandon Santa Juana made it 3-1 on a scramble in the Smoke Eaters crease. Trail had a half-dozen Grade-A scoring chances foiled by Scarfone in the third period alone, including a great glove save off Diarmid DiMurro, then sprawling to take a rebound goal away from Johnson, and then stopping a cross-crease pass to Colella with the blocker.

Trail’s Johnson pulled the Smoke Eaters to within one with just 59 seconds remaining, but the home team couldn’t find the equalizer as the Eagles won their second straight following a 4-2 win over the Vernon Vipers on Friday.

“Whether it’s a first place team or last place team, any team can win on any given night, and that shows the strength of our league,” said Tambellini. “It’s tough to walk away from, in such a great building, and a great turn out on a really special night.”

The Smoke Eaters outshot the Eagles 30-22, and went 0-for-2 on the power play. Scarfone earned first star for the Eagles, Tellier second star, and the Smokies Johnson the third star.