Team Sweden forward Lucas Wallmark (23) celebrates after scoring as Team Canada forward Mason McTavish (32) looks on during third period men’s quarter-final hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Sweden knocks Canadian men’s hockey team out of Olympic medal contention

Canada will go home without a medal in the sport for the first time in 16 years

Canada is heading home from the Olympics without a men’s hockey medal for the first time in 16 years.

Lucas Wallmark scored midway through the third period as Sweden defeated Canada 2-0 in the quarterfinals at the Beijing Games on Wednesday.

Lars Johanssen made 22 saves for the Swedes, who will meet the Russian Olympic Committee on Friday in the semifinals. Anton Lander added the clincher into an empty net.

Matt Tomkins made 24 stops for Canada.

Canada’s unbeaten women’s hockey team was scheduled to play for gold late Wednesday night against the defending champion Team USA.

