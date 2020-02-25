Tae kwon do athletes excel in Kelowna tournament

A half-dozen Heart and Soul Tae Kwon Do athletes shine in Kelowna competition

The Heart and Soul Tae Kwon Do dojo in Fruitvale had six members compete at the Westside Tae Kwon Do Tournament in West Kelowna on Saturday with great results.

The Tournament tested the skills of the participants in Poomse (patterns), High Kick, and Board Breaking. The Heart and Soul students, their rank, and their place in each of their divisions were:

Hunter Cort, Orange Belt: 3rd in poomse, 2nd in high kick, 1st in sparring

Devyn Makwana, Brown Belt: 2nd in poomse, 1st in high kick, 3rd in sparring

Mason Weatherford, Red Belt: 2nd in poomse, 2nd in sparring

Bill Johnson, Red Belt: 3rd in poomse, 2nd in high kick, 1st in sparring

Shaiyan Makwana, Red Belt: 1st in poomse, 3rd in high kick, 2nd in sparring

Kobe Wandler, Black Belt: 2nd in poomse, 3rd in sparring

Marcus Aspell, Black Belt: 2nd in high kick, 3rd in sparring.

