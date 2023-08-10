Take the 2023 West Kootenay alpine lakes survey

Plaid Lake is one of many mountain lakes in the West Kootenay. Photos: Jim Bailey Brook trout have been stocked in many high altitude lakes. Photo: Jim Bailey Wulf Lake Panther Lake Widlife Shannon Lake

The British Columbia Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers invites residents to participate in their 2023 West Kootenay Alpine Lakes Fishing Survey.

Alpine lakes are characterized by being over 1,200-m in elevation, above or just below the tree line, and are typically more difficult to access.

Over the past decades, many of these small lakes were stocked with trout and the status of these populations is largely unknown due to decreased monitoring and low angling visits.

This citizen-science project provides much needed data to local biologists and conservationists to aid in science-based decision making.

By participating you will also have an opportunity to win some great prizes from local sponsors including Jones Boys Boats, Rossland Beer Company, Mainjet Motorsports, Wild North Brewing, Sore Lip Jigs, Playmor Power Products, Erie Creek Brewing, Skull Cap Designs, Tailout Brewing and Rossland Outdoors. Grand Prizes have been provided by Sitka Gear, Gerber Gear and BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

For a list of alpine lakes or other information, contact bcbhawestkootenay@gmail.com

To take the survey go to: https://forms.gle/iReNWyYni76GMvzi8.

