Talarski claims men’s championship at Champion Lakes

Champion Lakes Golf Course hosted its annual Men’s championship on Saturday

Fruitvale golfer Tom Talarski captured the Champion Lakes Men’s championship on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Nesbitt

Champion Lakes Golf Course crowned its Men’s Club champion under sunny September skies on Saturday (Sept. 16).

Fruitvale golfer Tom Talarski captured the Men’s championship after shooting an impressive 2-under par 70 for the low gross title, while Tim Hamilton won low net with an implausible 64.

A field of about 40 golfers teed off for the 18-hole championship, which was open to all male golfers, but the trophy could only be awarded to the member who shot the best round.

Prizes were handed out to the top-three in Flights including low gross and low net.

Ed Wilcox shot a 76 to claim first place and low gross in the 0-13 Flight, while Jason Buskey won low net with a 70.

Wade Ross placed second for low gross with an 86 and Brady Lowe third with an 88.

Ron Weir took second place in the low net category with a 73 and Len Gordon third with a 77.

In the 13.1-21 Flight Kevin Cook won low gross with an 88 and Darrin Albo low net with a 71.

In 21.1-36 flight, Blair Bedwell won low gross with a 94 and Maurice Plamondon took low net honours with a 72.

Zac Piccolo earned the KP prize on hole #2, Justin Sears on #5, Ron Weir on #11 and Maurice Plamondon on #14.

