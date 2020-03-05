Team Lepine captures Kootenay Saving Super League title

The Kootenay Savings Super League Playoffs concluded this past week, with Team Les Lepine playing dragon slayer once again, defeating Team Brian LeMoel in the A Final.

Skip Lepine made an open hit for one in the 1st, then drew around cover to lay two in the 2nd. Skip LeMoel attempted the double take-out for a possible deuce, but rolled underneath the shot stone for a Lepine steal of one.

Team LeMoel closed the gap with a single in the third, then looked to take control in the fourth, stealing a huge three when Skip Lepine’s difficult wide path last rock draw came up short. Facing two in the 5th, Skip Les drew to the 4 foot for one, then stole one in the 6th to tie the game when LeMoel’s last rock draw ticked the front guard. Team Lepine put their rocks in all the right places in the 7th, and even though LeMoel 3rd Marcus Partridge ran one double, followed by Skip LeMoel’s raise double attempt got one, and moved another off the 4 foot, Skip LeMoel was facing three with his last rock draw, which was heavy, for a momentum turning Lepine steal of three.

Team Lepine then played a perfect 8th, running LeMoel out of rocks, to claim the Kootenay Savings Super League playoffs with a 7-4 win.

The B Final saw Team Myron Nichol battle a short staffed Team Nathan Small, skipped by Devo Devine this week, as Nate and 2nd Kristina Little were away competing in the BC Mixed Doubles Championship. Skip Nichol struggled with his draw weight in the early ends, settling for one in the 1st, then after Skip Devo made two beauty draws in the 2nd for a Team Small deuce, Nichol was heavy again in the 3rd, this time settling for two. The 3rd and 4th ends were well played, ending in Skip Devine blanking both, keeping the score at 3-2 Nichol. Nichol 3rd Garry Beaudry made a perfect draw around cover, leading to a steal of two when Devine’s last rock draw clipped a guard. Team Nichol stole a single in the 7th to be up 6-2 coming home, but Team Small made them sweat with a 3 ender, closing the gap, but ultimately short, for a 6-5 Team Nichol victory.

Another short staffed rink, Team Nando Salviulo, skipped by Rob Darrah this week, played an entertaining game against Team Desiree Borsato in the C Final. Team Salviulo took a 5-4 lead with a deuce in 7, and looked to steal the win, sitting three guarded rocks in the 8th, before Skip Borsato drew through a narrow port to the full 4-foot to tie the game. In the extra end, Team Borsato was laying two when Skip Darrah attempted a last rock hit n stay for the win, that slightly overcurled, rolling a rock width too far, giving Team Borsato a steal of one, and the exciting 6-5 win.

The Kootenay Savings Credit Union was awarded with the Curl BC Corporate Sponsorship of the Year Award, presented by CurlBC Kootenay Region Governor Marg McKenzie to KSCU’s Aaron Burke. Plus a huge thank you to the KSCU for their continued support and sponsorship of the Trail Curling Clubs’ Super League since its inception in 1997.

Thank you to Richard Faunt for providing the Times with Super League curling updates throughout the season.