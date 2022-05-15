Teck Coaching Series: Bay-Regula to put on free softball clinic

Softball and baseball players are encouraged to sign up for the Lauren Bay-Regula clinic on May 28

Trail native Lauren Bay Regula will host a softball clinic at Butler Park as part of the Teck Coaching Series. Sign up now. Photo: Softball Canada

Olympic medallist and pitching phenom Lauren Bay Regula is returning to her hometown to put on a free clinic for up and coming young softball players, as part of the the Teck Coaching Series.

The Trail native competed in three Olympic Games, earning a bronze medal with Team Canada’s softball team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Teck Coaching Series has brought several highly competitive Canadian athletes to the Silver City including cross-country skier Beckie Scott, Team Canada Olympic gold medal hockey player Katherine Ward and former coach Danièle Sauvageau.

The clinic is open for ages 8-to-16, and both softball or baseball players are invited to attend.

The free clinic will go on Saturday, May 28 at Butler Park from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

This softball clinic will focus on technical skill development and fun. Previous softball or baseball experience is recommended and players are asked to bring their own softball or baseball glove to participate.

Registration closes on Wednesday, May 18 at midnight.

Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and to register go to: surveymonkey.ca/r/TeckCoachingSeries.

City of TrailSoftball