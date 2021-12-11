The Best of the Best

The Trail Pickleball Club saw 36 participants compete at its annual John Orr ‘Best of the Best’ tournament last weekend.

The Trail Pickleball Club saw 36 participants compete at its annual John Orr ‘Best of the Best’ Memorial Pickleball tournament at the Willi Krause Field House on Dec. 4.

Pickleball is a mix of badminton, tennis and table tennis, and played on a court with a hard paddle and a wiffle ball. It is enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities.

Trail Parks andRec offers pickleball lessons and the new winter pickleball sessions begin on Jan. 9. Equipment is provided if needed.

Check trail.ca or the Trail Parks and Rec leisure guide for more information on registration.

