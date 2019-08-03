The Trail AM Ford Orioles earn playoff berth

Trail defeats Victoria and Nanaimo, play in quarter-final Sunday night vs Kamloops Sun Devils

The Trail AM Ford Orioles earned a berth in the playoffs with two big wins over Victoria and Nanaimo at the BC Sr. Men’s Baseball Championship in Trail.

Orioles pitcher Scott Rhynold threw 160 pitches and struck out 14 batters in a complete game 9-8 victory over Victoria Red Mavericks on Saturday.

The win put Trail into contention after losing their opening match 14-4 to the Burnaby Bulldogs on Friday.

Trail pitcher Chris Kissock took the mound on Sunday versus the Nanaimo Coalminers and grand slams from Dallas Calvin and Ross St. Jean propelled the Orioles to a 14-4 mercy rule win over the Coalminers.

Kissock brought a good mix of fast balls and off speed pitches to keep the Miners off balance, giving up seven hits, striking out four, and walking two batters in the complete game victory.

Trail plays the third seed in Div. B, the Kamloops Sun Devils, in the 8 p.m. quarter-final game Sunday night.

In other action, Burnaby took the number-1 seed in the ‘A’ Division, earning a berth into the semifinal on Monday with wins over Trail, Victoria and Nanaimo.

In the B Division, the Coquitlam Angels guaranteed a spot in the semis with a 9-7 win over the Ladysmith Pilots and 14-4 victory over Kamloops. The Pilots earned the second seed with an 8-1 win over Victoria Blue Mavericks and a 5-2 victory over the Sun Devils and play the third seed Victoria Mavericks Red at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The semifinal matches go Monday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 am. with the final scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

 

Previous story
Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Just Posted

New courts spark pickleball interest in Oasis

Courts and shelter recently opened to public

Grand Forks grew with new subdivisions, townsites

Place Names: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 4

Electoral Area ‘A’ residents asked for insight on climate change

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary survey is open until August 30

Montrose moves to ban ‘sea cans’

Public hearing before village council, Tuesday

West Kootenay Orioles capture Washington State ‘A’ championship

West Kootenay Orioles make history, beat Hanford to claim the Washington Legion ‘A’ title

Life in public-shooting-era America: ‘You can’t just not go’

More than thirty people have died in less than a week in mass shootings across the U.S.

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

Most Read