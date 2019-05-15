Timberwolves fall to Sun Devils and Yetti

The West Kootenay Timberwolves junior lacrosse team hosted the Medicine Hat Sun Devils and the Sylvan Lake Yetti in Castlegar last weekend.

The Tier 3 Timberwolves took on a couple of Tier 2 teams in the Yetti and Sun Devils, and while the West Kootenay team came out on the losing side of both games, the experience was more than worthwhile.

“We were expecting tough games, especially against the Yetti, who are top of their division and averaged 17 goals per game going into this week-end,” said West Kootenay coach Peter Youngblut in a release. “The guys gave us 100 per cent and did not let up when we fell behind. The players are developing with each game that we play.”

The Timberwolves compete in an interlocking Tier 2 and Tier 3 league, and fell 7-3 to Medicine Hat Saturday, and suffered an 18-4 loss to Sylvan Lake on Sunday. In the battle of Alberta, the Yetti won 14-3 over the Sun Devils.

Konrad Kohl opened scoring for the Timberwolves on Saturday, while Dustin Perepolkin and Eric Reid each scored three times over the weekend.

Playing the higher tiered Alberta teams was a good opportunity for the Timberwolves to sharpen skills going into the May 17 away game against the Tier 3 Cranbrook Outlaws.

The Timberwolves play the Outlaws at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook on Friday, then are off to Cochrane, Alta. the next week to take on the T2 Rockyview Rage on May 25 at the Spray Lake Sawmills Rec Centre. They’ll then face the Outlaws in Cranbrook on the way home on May 26.

The Timberwolves are accepting new players born 1998-2002. Interested athletes can contact the club at wkjrlax@gmail.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram.