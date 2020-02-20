Top Tour finishes for Greater Trail golfer

Garrett Kucher had two top-20 finishes to open the Evolve Golf Tour in Spain earlier this month

Fruitvale native Garrett Kucher finished in the top-5 in the opening Evolve Golf Tour event on Feb. 5-7 in Spain.

Greater Trail golfer Garrett Kucher teed off on the Evolve Golf Tour in Spain with impressive results.

At the Lo Romero Classic in Pilar de Horadada earlier this month, Kucher found himself tied for second after his first round, a 3-under par 69, to open the Tour.

Kucher stayed near the top of the leaderboard, shooting a 1-under, 71, in Round 2 and a 74 to finish at 2-under and earn a share of fifth spot.

European Tour veteran Bradley Dredge won the tournament going 10-under par in the 54-hole event.

This week Kucher played at the La Serena Mar Open, the third stop on the mini-winter tour. After struggling on the first round with a 76 on Tuesday, the 27-year-old Fruitvale native got back on track firing back-to-back scores of 1-under 71 to finish in a tie for 19th at 2-over.

Spain’s Liam Murray shot an incredible round of 9-under, 63, on Wednesday, on his way to a 19-under par tournament victory. LPGA golfer Jee hyun Ahn from South Korea finished runner-up at 12-under, and Swiss golfer Mauro Gilardi came third at 9-under.

The top-5 and top-20 finishes in a field of 50 golfers were a solid start to the season for Kucher, who is sponsored by Intraline and will attend the McKenzie Tour qualifying school in April.



