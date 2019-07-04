Trail Track and Field’s Jaxon Kuchar took top spot in the 1,500 Steeplechase at the Jack Brow Memorial Track and Field Meet in Kelowna last weekend.

Track and Field: Kuchar, Joyce golden at Jack Brow meet

Trail Track and Field athletes compete at Jack Brow Memorial Track Meet in Kelowna

The Trail Track and Field Club competed at the annual Jack Brow Memorial Track Meet in Kelowna last weekend.

While only four athletes from the Trail club participated, their results were exceptional.

Trail’s Jaxon Kuchar finished first in the 1,500-metre Steeplechase and also claimed top spot in the 800-m run with a time of 2:06.90.

In the Steeplechase, Jaxon declared for the Legion National making the time ‘standard’ for the 15 age group. The current standard is 4:32.81 and Kuchar beat that by four seconds, finishing the gruelling event in a time of 4:28.68 to qualify for the provincial Jamboree in Kamloops this weekend.

Sadie Joyce topped the podium in high jump once again, with a leap of 1.55-m, and came fourth in long jump.

In 12-year-old girls, Katie Clarke entered six events and finished third in the 200-m hurdles, fourth in 80-m hurdles, and a sixth place finish in the 1,200-m run.

Emily Maniago just joined track this year, and had two personal bests at the meet coming fifth in the 12-year-old girls 80-m hurdles and javelin, and sixth in the 100-m dash.

Both Jaxon and Sadie will compete this weekend in the 2019 BC Athletics Track and Field Jamboree in Kamloops.

