Trail All Stars host District playdown

The Trail All Stars host the District Little League playoff this weekend versus the Cranbrook Bucks.
The All Stars are coming off a momentum building tournament win in Cranbrook last weekend, and hope to keep it going at Districts. The winner will advance to the BC Little League championship in Whalley July 23-31.
The All Stars haven’t competed at provincials since pre-pandemic in 2019, but Ashman likes the talent on the field and is working the team hard to prepare for districts and provinicals.
“I’m liking what I see,” said Ashman. “There is a lot to learn still, but there is a lot to like.”
Trail will play the Cranbrook All Stars in a best-of-three series starting Friday at 5 p.m. at Andy Bilesky Park in Trail.
Game 2 will go on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for noon on Sunday.
