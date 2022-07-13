Trail All Stars captured the first place trophy at the Cranbrook Little League tournament last weekend. Photo: Contributed

Trail All Stars captured the first place trophy at the Cranbrook Little League tournament last weekend. Photo: Contributed

Trail All Stars host District playdown

Trail All Stars play Cranbrook All Stars in best of three District playdown at Andy Bilesky Park

The Trail All Stars host the District Little League playoff this weekend versus the Cranbrook Bucks.

The All Stars are coming off a momentum building tournament win in Cranbrook last weekend, and hope to keep it going at Districts. The winner will advance to the BC Little League championship in Whalley July 23-31.

The All Stars haven’t competed at provincials since pre-pandemic in 2019, but Ashman likes the talent on the field and is working the team hard to prepare for districts and provinicals.

“I’m liking what I see,” said Ashman. “There is a lot to learn still, but there is a lot to like.”

Trail will play the Cranbrook All Stars in a best-of-three series starting Friday at 5 p.m. at Andy Bilesky Park in Trail.

Game 2 will go on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

Read: Trail All Stars prep for District playdown vs Cranbrook


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BaseballTrail Orioles

Previous story
Canadian men to face Qatar, Uruguay in September ahead of World Cup

Just Posted

Trail IncrEdible Market is looking to create a community kitchen at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail market volunteers offer innovative approach to food safety

Trail All Stars captured the first place trophy at the Cranbrook Little League tournament last weekend. Photo: Contributed
Trail All Stars host District playdown

NextRide, now available in the West Kootenay public transit system, is technology that enables customers to use web browsers and smart mobile devices to see the location of their bus along its route and its predicted arrival time at an identified stop. Photo: Nelson Star
NextRide now lives in West Kootenay transit system

Trail resident Marjorie Mast had her flowering baskets stolen from her home, but was overwhelmed after an anonymous resident dropped off this lovely hanging basket for her. Photo: Jim Bailey
Flower theft blossoms into act of beauty for Trail pensioner