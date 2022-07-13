Trail All Stars host District playdown

Trail All Stars play Cranbrook All Stars in best of three District playdown at Andy Bilesky Park

Trail All Stars captured the first place trophy at the Cranbrook Little League tournament last weekend. Photo: Contributed

The Trail All Stars host the District Little League playoff this weekend versus the Cranbrook Bucks.

The All Stars are coming off a momentum building tournament win in Cranbrook last weekend, and hope to keep it going at Districts. The winner will advance to the BC Little League championship in Whalley July 23-31.

The All Stars haven’t competed at provincials since pre-pandemic in 2019, but Ashman likes the talent on the field and is working the team hard to prepare for districts and provinicals.

“I’m liking what I see,” said Ashman. “There is a lot to learn still, but there is a lot to like.”

Trail will play the Cranbrook All Stars in a best-of-three series starting Friday at 5 p.m. at Andy Bilesky Park in Trail.

Game 2 will go on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

