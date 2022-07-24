Trail All Stars off to good start at Little League provincials

The Trail All Stars defeated Langley but fell to Layritz to open the BC Little League Championships in Whalley this week. Photo: submitted

Trail All Stars split their first two games at BC Little League championship

The Trail Little League All Stars got off to a good start at the BC Little League Championships in Whalley on the weekend.

The All Stars from District 8 defeated Langley 2-1 in an exciting match up to kick off the provincial tournament on Saturday. However, on Sunday Trail suffered a tough 2-1 loss to Layritz.

Trail’s Carson Tremblay threw 85 pitches in the win allowing just one run, and will need four days rest due to the pitch count rules. Duncan Giroux threw 20 pitches to end the match.

Trail fell behind 2-0 in its second game against District 7 Layritz. Trail rallied in the sixth, with Tremblay hitting a triple to lead off the final inning and scored on a single. Trail had runners on first and second base, before a grounder to third forced the out to end the game.

The Trail All Stars have a day off on Monday before resuming play Tuesday with a match against Trout Lake at 3 p.m. They take on host Whalley at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Lynn Valley at 3 p.m. Thursday, and Little Mountain at noon on Friday.

The Trail team advanced to the BC championship after defeating Cranbrook in a District playdown on July 15.

Trail won the best-of-three playoff by defeating Cranbrook in their first game 3-2 and their second match 12-1 to sweep the series.

Following the round-robin, the BC playoff round goes on Friday, July 30, with the provincial championship match scheduled for noon July 31.

The winner advances to the 2022 Canadian Little League Championship.

