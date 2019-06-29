Trail All Stars prepare for provincials

Trail All Stars pound out victory over Chewelah in only home game before Little League provincials

The Trail Little League Major All Stars looked in mid-season form on Wednesday when they hosted their lone home game of the summer against Chewelah at Andy Bilesky Park. The All Stars, coached by D. J. Ashman, rolled over the visitors, putting their excellent fundamentals of hitting, fielding, pitching, and base running on display. The All Stars are preparing for the BC Little League Championship hosted by Little Mountain in Vancouver July 20-28 and will play in tournaments in Calgary, Kalispell and Chewelah in the three weekends leading up to provincials.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Trail Stingrays make waves in Creston meet

