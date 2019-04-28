Trail AM Ford Orioles go 1-for-3 vs Calgary Wolfpack

The Trail AM Ford Orioles won their final game of a three-game series, 13-2, on Sunday against the Calgary Wolfpack thanks in part to a two-run home run from Cam Strachan. The Orioles lost a couple close ones with a 4-3 loss in their first game, then gave up five runs in the final two innings in a 10-7 setback in the second half of a doubleheader on Saturday evening. The weekend showcased a ton of talent and served as a warm-up to an exciting season for the Orioles as the prepare to host the 2019 Men’s BC Baseball Championship Aug. 2-4. Jim Bailey photo.