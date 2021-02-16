Trail athlete takes Polar Plunge for a very good reason

SOBC-Trail athlete Jake Miller is #freezin for a reason, takes a chilly dip in the Columbia

It’s more than a little chilly for an outdoor dip in the Columbia River, but that didn’t stop a Trail athlete from taking the Polar Plunge.

Jake Miller went for a swim last week at Gyro Park to raise donations and awareness for Special Olympics’s BC (SOBC) virtual Polar Plunge, #freezin’ for a reason.

The pandemic hasn’t been easy for anyone let alone individuals with developmental disabilities, who thrive on the activities and social interaction with the community provided by the Trail chapter of SOBC.

“This local SOBC Trail athlete has had to work hard at coping skills with the obstacles of COVID 19,” said SOBC-Trail coach and Jake’s mom Rhonda Chandler. “He is more than willing to take on any challenge that comes his way.”

Miller has been resilient in keeping in shape and following the virtual online workouts and activities provided by SOBC.

The latest fun and freezing event is another example of his commitment.

“I think it was like -10C,” said Chandler. “I was freezing just standing there watching him.”

The Polar Plunge is open to province-wide participants. Polar plungers, like Jake, register and fundraise to make a difference for SOBC.

The Virtual Polar Plunge will raise vital funds and awareness to support Special Olympics BC’s life-changing programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

There are many ways to get freezin’ for a reason with this year’s event. Plungers can take an icy bath, face off with a hose, get blasted by water balloons, jump into powdery snow, and so much more.

After completing the chilly challenge, participants can share videos and photos on social media to qualify for contests and prizes.

Polar Plunge for SOBC events are staged in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics BC. The Polar Plunge is a proud LETR tradition, and every year thousands of people get bold and cold for Special Olympics at events around the world.

In a typical year, courageous participants gather in large groups and charge into icy waves at Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC events. This year, SOBC supporters won’t be plunging together in person, but will be together in spirit, taking individual icy dips to support this important cause.

“Even though our sports aren’t going, we are still fundraising and we are still working hard,” added Chandler.

All are welcome to register for the Virtual Polar Plunge as a team or an individual at plunge4specialolympics.com.

The fundraiser is open until March 7. Donations can be made at specialolympics.bc.ca, go to virtual Polar Plunge and highlight athlete Jake Miller #Freezingforareason.

