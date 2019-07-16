Trail athlete to compete at national youth track and field championship

J. L. Crowe athletes excel at BC Track and Field Jamboree, Kuchar makes grade for Nationals

Trail track and field athlete, Jaxon Kuchar, is headed to nationals after topping the podium at the 2019 BC Athletics Championship Jamboree in Kamloops last week.

The 15-year-old middle-distance runner was one of 15 athletes named to the U16 Team BC on Thursday, and will compete in the Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championship in Cape Breton, N.B. from Aug. 9-11.

“I’m feeling really good,” said Kuchar. “I can’t wait to go to Nova Scotia and compete on the national stage against the best people in our country.”

Related read: Kuchar, Joyce golden at Jack Brow meet

Three athletes from J.L. Crowe and the Trail Track and Field Club (TTFC) medalled at the provincials. Kuchar captured gold in the 1,500-m Steeplechase, silver in the 1,200-m run, and bronze in the 800-m run, Connor Nagle came second in the Triple Jump, and Sadie Joyce earned a bronze in the High Jump.

“The J. L. Crowe Track and Field team really came together with parent-coach Kylie Lakevold and enabled them to do really well, “said teacher-sponsor and distance-running coach Colin Adamson. “It’s really exciting, and to have such a great depth of students, we had seven athletes go to provincials for high school, which is huge.”

To qualify for nationals, athletes must meet or beat the national standard time or measurements set by Athletics Canada. For Kuchar, it was the second meet in a row that he beat the national steeple standard, also winning gold in the Steeplechase at the Jack Brow Memorial in Kelowna the week before.

“The standard was 4:32.81 and I beat it by two seconds, so I thought there would be a pretty high chance of making Team BC,” said Jaxon.

Kuchar, who enters Grade 10 at Crowe this year, began competing in Track just two years ago, and didn’t start training for the Steeplechase until this year. The 1,500-m Steeple is one of the most challenging events in sports, and requires athletes to hurdle barriers and water-jumps while running at maximum speed.

Adamson, who once trained under Olympic steeple runner Graeme Fell in Vancouver, introduced the event to Jaxon and even built a homemade steeple for him to workout with at Haley Park.

“It’s all new, it’s all a whirlwind, being in Grade 9 it’s an early start,” said Adamson. “Typically, you have to be a stronger runner. So for a 1,500 steeple compared to a 1,500-m runner, a steepler is just innately stronger. They have a little bit less speed, but they have a lot more strength-endurance, so there is a difference in the athlete and this suits him (Jaxon) really well because he definitely has that.”

For Jaxon, it is also a lot more interesting and enjoyable.

“It’s really fun, it’s way different than just a regular running race, you have to hurdle and jump over obstacles,” said Kuchar. “I think steeple you have to be pretty tall, and I’m pretty tall compared to some of the other runners.”

Related read: Crowe runner captures gold at BC Track and Field Championships

Jaxon also credits Adamson for his improved times. At the 2018 BC High School Track and Field Championships, Jaxon won gold in the 800-m run with a time of 2:13.65 – he knocked more than eight seconds off his time at the provincials last week, with a 2:05.17.

Jaxon’s latest results in the Steeplechase rank right up there with the best U16 times in Canada and Adamson is confident that the young Trail athlete will do very well at nationals.

“I think he has a ridiculously good chance to medal,” said Adamson. “He has a phenomenal chance to win at the rate he’s going. That’s why they have such high standards, because if you make it, then you’re a medal hopeful … He just has to run his race. He needs to set the tone right away and make it a fast race, and he’ll be faster than the 4:27, 4:28 I think.

“It will start to sink in once he’s there and realizes that these are the best athletes (his age) in Canada, and he’s one of them.”

Kuchar looks forward to joining Team BC and participating, along with 800 elite athletes, in the only nationwide athletics competition for youth 17 and under.

“I’m just excited to meet the other people on the team,” said Jaxon. “It’s going to be an awesome experience.”

Jaxon’s race goes on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. P.T. and can be streamed live at www.LegionNationals.ca.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pride Gym competes at Ace Championship

Just Posted

Support for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Donation will be directed to the upgraded emergency department now under construction

Public invited to Swim-to-Survive Day at Gyro Park

The Waterwise team visits Gyro Park on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. with tips on life-preserving skills

Fire engulfs car on weekend

No one injured in incident

Update: Trail police ask for help in locating man

One man was at-large since Friday night, another missing since Sunday

Police call Appledale death a homicide

But few other details being released

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Most Read