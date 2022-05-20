Trail goalie commits to Red Deer Polytechnic

Graduating Smoke Eaters goalie Evan Fradette is taking his talent to the Red Deer Kings of the ACAC

Smoke Eaters goalie Evan Fradette thrilled Trail hockey fans with his exceptional play last season.

The Smoke Eaters netminder will continue his hockey career at Red Deer Polytechnic playing in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) in 2022-23.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone over the past few years,” said Fradette. “Coaches, trainers, fans, billets and especially my family for believing in me and helping me get to the next level.”

The St. Albert product posted a 16-18 record and played in 37 games for the Smoke Eaters before his season was cut short by an injury in the final month of the season.

Fradette was a workhorse for the Smoke Eaters, playing 2,134 minutes with a .904 save percentage and 3.63 goals-against average at the time of his injury. Fradette led the league in minutes played and saves made, 1,210, while earning BCHL second star of the week in March.

Fradette, 21, joins the Red Deer Kings, who have won nine ACAC titles in their history.

“I can’t wait to take this next step with an unbelievable school and hockey program and continue to push myself to be the best player and student I can be,” said Fradette. “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to start this new chapter with Red Deer. Thank you once again to everyone who’s joined me along this path.”

