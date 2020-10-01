Trail Hockey Club Society goes online with 50/50

Smoke Eaters fans can still support the Trail Hockey Club Society by getting their 50/50 online

With the start of the Trail Smoke Eaters exhibition season looming, and no fans allowed at their games, the Trail Hockey Club Society (THCS) came up with an innovative way to keep fans invested in the games.

The non-profit society, which runs the 50/50 draw at Smoke Eaters games, has figured out a way to provide the popular raffle tickets to BCHL fans through a website.

“The Society, due to the virus and uncertain of a hockey season with actual ‘bums in the seats,’ has decided to test the online method of 50/50 draws,” said Society president Tom Gawryletz. “Whether you watch the games online or not, fans can access the 50/50 draw for five of the Trail Smoke Eaters exhibition games.”

The THCS acquired a BC Gaming licence to operate five draws between October and December with the draw dates Oct.12, Oct.26, Nov.16, Nov. 30 and Dec.21.

The website, created by a Vancouver company, is called darelle.com, and is an online raffle-solutions platform that caters to nonprofit groups and fundraisers.

Each progressive draw will have a maximum prize of $18,880, which works out to $9,440 for the winner, if all tickets are sold. Tickets will be available approximately 10-12 days prior to the draw date.

While the winner enjoys half of the spoils, the other half goes back to the community in the form of scholarships for student/athletes and community donations.

“This is an example where our raised funds have been distributed,” added Gawryletz. “To continue this support, since hockey is our largest fundraiser and that is in question, we hope the online (50/50) will help.”

In the past three years, the THCS has contributed:

-48 scholarships totaling over $125,000.

– donations to Trail Little League and Minor Hockey

– donations to the food bank

– donation to the Humboldt Bronco bus accident

– donation to the Craig Cunningham foundation

– J L Crowe Basketball team

“We are asking every fan for support and ask that they contact their Social Media friends to pass the word along.”

Fans can access tickets as soon as Thursday, Oct. 1 by going online at darelle.com.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Smoke Eaters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters host Cranbrook Bucks in BCHL debut

Just Posted

Trail Hockey Club Society goes online with 50/50

Smoke Eaters fans can still support the Trail Hockey Club Society by getting their 50/50 online

Trail Smoke Eaters host Cranbrook Bucks in BCHL debut

Trail Smoke Eaters eager to start exhibition season; welcome to the BCHL Cranbrook!

Trail Blazers: Railway integral to industry and culture

Weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Slocan Valley abattoir sees some positives in proposed rule changes

The province wants to increase livestock production and processing in rural areas

New leader at Habitat Southeast B.C.

Elaine Pura is taking over the role of executive director, effective Oct. 1

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Be prepared and drive safely, say BC RCMP as winter draws closer

Police provide list of ways to stay safe while driving in winter conditions

Most Read