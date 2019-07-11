Scott Davidson

Trail hockey products crack ECAC All-Academic team

Trail’s Scott Davidson and Craig Martin make the grade at Quinnipiac, named to ECAC All-Academic team

Trail native Scott Davidson is one of 12 athletes in the NCAA Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) hockey to crack the Eastern All-Academic Team’s Commissioners List

ECAC announced its men’s All-Academic hockey team for the 2018-19 season, and 273 student-athletes have been honoured. Each of the 12 member institutions had more than 15 representatives on the list, as ECAC Hockey continues to display its dedication to excellence in the classroom.

In addition, one student-athlete from each institution was honoured on the Commissioners List, showcasing each program’s top scholar from the 2018-19 season.

Davidson, a former Trail Smoke Eaters captain, earned that honour, finishing his senior year and the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree program, while playing for the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Joining Davidson on the All-Academic team is another Trail native and former Smoke Eater Craig Martin, who also completed his MBA, and played for Quinnipiac.

Davidson signed an amateur tryout contract with the AHL Charlotte Checkers and celebrated the Calder Cup championship with the team last month. Martin recently signed a professional contract with the ECHL Adirondack Thunder.

This year, 183 recipients are repeat honourees, while 103 have been named to the list at least three times, and 40 have the distinction of being All-Academic selections four times. Harvard led the way this season with 29, followed by Brown (28), Yale (28), and Dartmouth (27).

Players are eligible for the All-Academic team if they earn a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.00 on a 4.00 scale, or have a GPA over 3.00 over the past three semesters.

Davidson and Martin played for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in 2011-12, and in the BCHL with the Trail Smoke Eaters, Davidson from 2012-15 and Martin 2014-15. They attended Quinnipiac University and played for the NCAA Div. 1 Bobcats from 2015-2019.

 

Craig Martin

