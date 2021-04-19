Riley Brandt

Trail hockey products receive Canucks alumni scholarship

Riley Brandt, Jeremy Lucchini recipients of the Canucks $2,500 scholarship to continue their studies

A couple of Trail minor hockey products will receive the Vancouver Canucks Alumni sholarship.

Former Trail Smoke Eaters players Riley Brandt and Jeremy Lucchini will receive the Canucks $2,500 scholarship to continue their respective post-secondary studies.

“Education is one of our league’s key pillars,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “With that in mind, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize some of our former players and help them achieve their educational goals. Congrats to all the scholarship recipients. We can’t wait to see what you do next on and off the ice.”

Since 1987, the BCHL and the Canucks Alumni have provided scholarships to players who have graduated from the BCHL with the goal of continuing their academic careers. The recipients of the scholarships are determined by a selection committee from the BCHL and are based on the individual’s academics, hockey and community service.

Lucchini also received the award in 2020 along with Spencer McLean and will be returning to York University where he’s attended and played for the varsity hockey team the past three seasons. The 24-year-old led all defencemen in points in his second year at York University.

Unfortunately, USports did not play this year due to the COVID cancellation of the season.

Prior to York, Lucchini skated in four seasons with the Smoke Eaters (2014-18), scoring 75 points in 175 games.

Lucchini and Brandt were also teammates on the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Cyclone Taylor and Keystone Cup winning team in 2014.

Brandt played 36 games with the Smoke Eaters before heading to Vernon for three years where he captained the Vipers in his final year, playing 176 games in the BCHL, while tallying 42 goals and 82 points.

Riley then attended Royal Military College for three years, and will attend Grant MacEwan University in Edmonton this year.

“The Vancouver Canuck Alumni congratulate this year’s BCHL scholarship recipients and wish them the best of luck as they pursue their athletic and academic goals,” said Alumni Scholarship Chair John Grisdale. “We are proud of our long academic award partnership history with the BCHL and look forward to continuing it in the future.”

Other recipients were Parker Colley, Braedon Fleming, Devin Leduc, Vincent Millette, Ryan Novecosky, Connor Russell, Cameron Thompson, and Zach Zorn.

sports@trailtimes.ca
Trail Smoke Eaters

Trail hockey products receive Canucks alumni scholarship

