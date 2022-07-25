Castlegar Rebels forward Nathan Dann battles for puck versus the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in KIJHL action last season. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail hockey talent commits to Bruins

Talented Trail forward Nathan Dann signed with the SJHL champion Estevan Bruins for 2022-23 season

Trail minor hockey product, Nathan Dann, committed to play for the 2022 league champion Estevan Bruins of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for the 2022-23 season.

The talented 17-year-old forward tallied 19 goals and 29 points in 42 games for the Castlegar Rebels of the KIJHL last year and is more than ready to take the next step.

New Estevan Bruins forward Nathan Dann displays the puck that he scored the highly skilled “Michigan” goal in Grand Forks with the Castlegar Rebels last season. Photo: submitted

“Nathan is a very skilled player that is very creative,” said Bruins head coach Jason Tatarnic. “Nathan put up some impressive numbers for a 17 year old playing in the KIJHL.”

Tatarnic joined the Bruins last season after four years as head coach and GM of the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL, where he won the BCHL title and a national championship in 2018. The longtime head coach and GM knows talent when he sees it.

“We feel Nathan has the ability to be a very good player at this level and a player that can contribute offensively. Nathan had options for this season and we are very happy he decided to play in Estevan.”

The Bruins led the SJHL in the regular season with a 43-10-2-3 record, and defeated the Flin Flon Bombers in Game 7 of the league championship series.

“I am very excited to be joining the Estevan Bruins organization,” said Dann. “I would like to thank the Bruins for this opportunity to join a high quality program. I would also like to thank my family and all of my previous coaches that helped me develop as a player to be able yo play at the Junior A level.”

The SJHL is a 12 team league comprised of three, four-team divisions. The teams play a 58 game season, with the Bruins playing in the Viterra Division against the Yorkton Terriers, Melville Millionaires and the Weyburn Red Wings.

junior hockeyTrail Smoke Eaters

