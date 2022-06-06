Trail icon inspires ballplayers at Teck coaching series

Lauran Bay Regula engaged and inspired participants letting them get up close and personal with her Olympic bronze medal that she won with Team Canada softball team at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Photo: Mike Hockey

Over 50 young players and volunteer coaches attended the Teck Coaching Series in Trail with very special guest, hometown Olympian Lauren Bay-Regula.

Players and coaches took to the field at Butler Park on Saturday, May 28 for a fun afternoon of instruction and practice.

Bay-Regula provided one-on-one coaching, and working on infield and outfield basics as part of the softball clinic.

“Lauren also signed softballs, baseballs, players cards, shirts, hats and bats for participants, parents and community members,” said Teck spokesperson, Jayne Garry.

“For added inspiration, youth had the opportunity to try on Lauren’s bronze medal to spur on their own Olympic dreams!”

Trail Olympian Lauren Bay Regula put players through a workout at Butler Park on May 28. More than 50 players and coaches attended the Teck coaching series event. Photo: Mike Hockley

Bay Regula has had a stunning career growing up in Trail and playing fastball from the age of 12.

She went on to Oklahoma State where she set several records and threw her first career no-hitter against the FIU Golden Panthers. She followed that up with two more in her Junior season, and another in her Senior year.

Bay-Regula would leave with career top-10 NCAA records in wins, ERA, shutouts, and innings pitched, while setting and still claiming the strikeouts and strikeout-ratio crowns. For the Big 12, she ranks top-10 in career ERA (8th) and strikeouts (4th).

She made her Olympic debut in Athens in 2004, then competed in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where Canada just missed the podium finishing fourth.

It was a great turnout for the Teck Coaching Series at Butler Park on May 28, with very special guest and three-time Olympian fastball pitcher Lauren Bay Regula. Photo: Mike Hockley

Bay-Regula took a break from baseball to raise her three children, before returning to Team Canada and winning bronze at the 2016 WBSC World Championship. She then completed her Olympic medal quest in 2020, helping Canada win bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Thanks to the Canadian Olympic Committee for bringing the series to the community and to Lauren, the volunteer coaches, and participants for making the Teck Coaching Series a memorable experience.”

