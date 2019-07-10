Trail Jr. Jays are Trail Youth Baseball League champions

After going winless in their first 10 games, the Jr. Trail Blue Jays turned their season around, winning 11 of their next 12 on their way to the Trail Youth Baseball League Championship Thursday at Butler Park. After a few rain outs, the Jays beat the Jr. Trail Red Sox 11-1 in the final. Back Row: Kevin Ihas (coach), Jesse Ihas, Huddy Lyall, Izack Dawson, Jesse Boyer, Connor Hardman, and Jim Maniago (coach). Front Row: Jake Maniago, Brayden Dewitt, Landon Uzeloc, and Jacob Smith. Front: Chance Fisher. Missing: Jordan Cherrington.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

