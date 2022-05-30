Trail Jr. Smoke Eaters teams wrap up successful spring season

The 2008 and 2009 Jr. Smoke Eaters battle their way to finals at BC Mayhem tournament in Coquitlam

The 2009 Jr. Smoke Eaters lost 2-1 in overtime to capture second place at the Mayhem tournament. Photos: contributed

The Junior Smoke Eater Spring Hockey season came to a close over the long weekend when 3 of the 4 teams took part in the BC Mayhem Spring Hockey Tournament in Coquitlam.

The Mayhem tournament is one of the largest in BC with over 90 teams from the 2015 – 2007 birth years competing.

The 2008 Junior AA Smoke Eaters went undefeated in the tournament, beating Sea to Sky Hawks 5-1, Jr. Steelers 6-0, Islanders 8-0, and the Kamloops Jr. Blazers 7-0 in the round robin.

The Smoke Eaters faced off against the Kamloops Jr. Blazers in the final, beating them 7-2 to capture the title.

Brady Walker and Noah Price each tallied two goals in the championship match with Owen McCarthy, Wade Gallamore and Dayton Graf adding singles for the Jr. Smoke Eaters.

The 2008 Smokies also went undefeated in the Alberta Champions Cup taking home gold in the April 29-May 1 tournament in Calgary.

After winning gold in the Kelowna Heat Tournament, the 2009 Junior Smoke Eaters were the team to beat. The Smoke Eaters team had two solid wins Friday, May 20, lost to the Kelowna Heat 4-2 on Saturday and beat the Langley Rivermen 5-0 Sunday.

The Final game was a rematch between the Smoke Eaters and Langley and both teams came out strong. The 2009 Jr. Smoke Eaters came home with a silver medal after a tight final game that ended in overtime with the Langley Rivermen eking out a 2-1 win.

The 2011 Junior Smoke Eaters fought hard and played competitive hockey winning one game and losing three in close-scoring games at the tournament.

The 2010 Junior Smoke Eaters did not attend the BC Mayhem tournament but finished strong in the Alberta Champions Cup tournament.

