Trail Minor All Stars hoist championship trophy in Chewelah

In a dramatic final match, the Trail Little League Minor All Stars beat the Spokane Musketeers

The Trail Little League Minor All Stars came through in the clutch, winning the Chataqua Days Baseball Tournament trophy on Sunday in Chewelah, Wash.

The 9/10 All Stars went 2 and 1 in the round robin of the popular annual tournament, but fought their way through the B-side to emerge in the final against the same team they had lost to in the preliminary round.

“The Spokane Musketeers are a very strong opponent and for us to win we had to play a great game,” said the All Stars coach Steve Robinson.

Related read: New 13U league for Trail youth baseball

The All Stars battled hard and received terrific pitching in the final match keeping the Spokane hitters off balance throughout the game. Great defensive play and timely hitting combined for a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Musketeers in the final.

“It was a great win for the 9/10 team,” said Robinson. “Having come off a very difficult loss on a play at the plate in the semifinals of the Kalispell Firecracker Tournament (the previous week), it was very rewarding for the team to come back with a win in Chewelah. The coaches and parents are very proud of the team.”

The Minor All Stars have had a productive summer going 10-3 in tournament games, and will wrap up their season with a tournament in Colville in two weeks.

The Trail Major All Stars also competed and after a tough 7-6 semifinal loss, had to settle for a bronze medal. See more on the provincial-bound Majors in this week’s Times.



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter