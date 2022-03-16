Trail minor hockey to host U13 provincials

The U13 Tier 3 BC Minor Hockey Championship opens on Saturday, Mar. 19 at the Trail Memorial Centre

Three Greater Trail minor hockey teams will compete at the BC Provincial Hockey Championships this week including host GTMHA U13 Tier 3 team, as well as the U15 Tier 3 squad, and the U18 Tier 2 team. Photo: Jim Bailey

Three teams from Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association (GTMHA) will play for provincial titles in the upcoming week.

The U18, U15, and U13 Greater Trail minor hockey teams are all in action with the U18 GTMHA Tier 2 squad travelling to Campbell River and the GTMHA U15 Tier 3 going to Osoyoos.

Trail will host the U13 Tier 3 Provincial championship starting Saturday, March 19 and going until Wednesday March 23 at the Trail Memorical Centre.

A total of 11 teams will vie for the U13 Tier 3 BC title including those from Castlegar, Whitehorse, Powell River, Sunshine Coast, Cranbrook, Mission, South Okanagan, Terrace, Quesnel, and Fort St. John.

The U13 Trail team will play in Pool B and kick off the tournament with a Saturday 7 a.m. match against Fort St. John and an 8 p.m. game versus Cranbrook.

On Sunday Trail faces off against Quesnel at 6 p.m. and on Monday at 8:30 p.m. against Terrace.

The GTMHA host takes on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in their final game of pool play, before the championship game on Wednesday.

Greater Trail U15s will face off against Kelowna, New Westminster, Whitehorse and Prince George with their tournament going from March 21 to 25 in Osoyoos. The U15 team won the regular season title in the OMAHA Tier 3 league and is looking to continue their good play into provincials.

Trail’s U18 Tier 2 team will play seven teams from Fort St. John, Williams Lake, Peninsula, Kelowna, Hollyburn, South Delta, and Campbell River starting March 20 and going until March 23.