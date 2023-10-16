Pride Gym’s Jakob George executes a high crotch take down and wins fight by first round submission at Liberty Lake, Wa. Photo: Nicole Quillette

Pride Gym’s Jakob George executes a high crotch take down and wins fight by first round submission at Liberty Lake, Wa. Photo: Nicole Quillette

Trail MMA fighter earns first round win at Liberty Lake

Pride Gym’s Jakob George defeated Spokane fighter Shane Mangis with a first round submission

Pride Gym fighter, Jakob George, rose to the occasion at the Proving Grounds Mixed Martial Arts Fights in Liberty Lake, Wa. on Friday, Oct. 13.

George took down Shane Mangis of Spokane Wa. in a first round victory, winning the match by submission after executing an excellent high crotch take down.

With Mangis on his back, George worked his top position and threatened a Von Flue choke attempt that turned into an arm triangle choke to force a tap out by Mangis at the one-minute 36-second mark of Round 1.

Pride Gym also had a second fighter on the card, Vlad Belonogov, who was booked to fight his first Mixed Martial Art fight but his opponent pulled out the day before the fight.

Pride Gym owner/trainer Glen Kalesniko said that it is disappointing that Vlad never got to fight but he will be ready for the next fight in the near future.

“Thanks to all the Pride Gym members and fight team for the help and dedication for preparing Jakob and Vlad for there competition,” said Kalesniko.

“I want to congratulate Jakob on his win and big thanks to the Pride Gym coaches Aaron Brandon and Gilbert! Keanan and Lowel for putting in the rounds of sparring and wrestling with them, and Nicole and Derril for there help also.”*Note Keanan Patershuk is back in the cage on November 3 in Tunica, Miss. Keanan’s opponent will be announced soon.

At his last fight in Philadelphia, Keanan’s opponent backed out on the day of the fight.

READ: Pride Gym takes two more titles at Proving Ground

BoxingCity of TrailPrideRossland

Previous story
Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominant in 3-game Okanagan swing
Next story
B.C. teen makes Team Canada, just like dad said she would a week before he died

Just Posted

Kiwanis Club of Trail has donated $500 to StrongStart at Rossland Summit School (picture) and Fruitvale Elementary School. . L-R: Wayne Hodgson, Kiwanis; Yogi Vlanich, Kiwanis; Jodi Campbell, StrongStart; Jackie McLean, Kiwanis; Jamie Santano, StrongStart Coordinator; Mike Flux, Kiwanis; Chris Vlanich, Kiwanis. StrongStart is a free, school-based early learning program for children up to five years of age, and their parent/caregiver. Photo: Submitted
Kiwanis Club of Trail donates to local school programs

Pride Gym’s Jakob George executes a high crotch take down and wins fight by first round submission at Liberty Lake, Wa. Photo: Nicole Quillette
Trail MMA fighter earns first round win at Liberty Lake

Photo taken during International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31. Trevor Crawley photo Photo taken during International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31. Trevor Crawley photo
Premier talks drug crisis, wildfire management with ʔaq̓am

Nitehawks forward Tim Josza carries the puck into the Summerland Steam zone. The Calgary product scored twice in an 11-0 drubbing of the Steam in Summerland on Sunday. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominant in 3-game Okanagan swing