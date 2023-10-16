Trail MMA fighter earns first round win at Liberty Lake

Pride Gym’s Jakob George executes a high crotch take down and wins fight by first round submission at Liberty Lake, Wa. Photo: Nicole Quillette

Pride Gym fighter, Jakob George, rose to the occasion at the Proving Grounds Mixed Martial Arts Fights in Liberty Lake, Wa. on Friday, Oct. 13.

George took down Shane Mangis of Spokane Wa. in a first round victory, winning the match by submission after executing an excellent high crotch take down.

With Mangis on his back, George worked his top position and threatened a Von Flue choke attempt that turned into an arm triangle choke to force a tap out by Mangis at the one-minute 36-second mark of Round 1.

Pride Gym also had a second fighter on the card, Vlad Belonogov, who was booked to fight his first Mixed Martial Art fight but his opponent pulled out the day before the fight.

Pride Gym owner/trainer Glen Kalesniko said that it is disappointing that Vlad never got to fight but he will be ready for the next fight in the near future.

“Thanks to all the Pride Gym members and fight team for the help and dedication for preparing Jakob and Vlad for there competition,” said Kalesniko.

“I want to congratulate Jakob on his win and big thanks to the Pride Gym coaches Aaron Brandon and Gilbert! Keanan and Lowel for putting in the rounds of sparring and wrestling with them, and Nicole and Derril for there help also.”*Note Keanan Patershuk is back in the cage on November 3 in Tunica, Miss. Keanan’s opponent will be announced soon.

At his last fight in Philadelphia, Keanan’s opponent backed out on the day of the fight.

READ: Pride Gym takes two more titles at Proving Ground

BoxingCity of TrailPrideRossland