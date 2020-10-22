Trail product, Craig Martin, re-signs with ECHL Jacksonville Icemen

Craig Martin, former Trail Smoke Eaters and Beaver Valley Nitehawks standout, agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL on Monday. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Former Trail Smoke Eater and Beaver Valley Nitehawk, Craig Martin, signed a deal with the Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and AHL’s Manitoba Moose, on Monday.

Martin agreed to terms for the 2020-2021 season, along with Quinnipiac University teammate, defenceman Luke Shiplo.

Martin, 25, returns to the Icemen after collecting eight goals and 23 points during his rookie season split between Jacksonville and the Adirondack Thunder during the 2019-20 season.

The Trail product, totaled 27 goals and 75 points in 134 games during his four collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac from 2015-2019. The six-foot-one, 182-pound forward was acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack on Nov. 26, 2019.

Martin led the Nitehawks to a KIJHL Championship in 2011-12, scoring 96 points in 50 games, then played three years in the BCHL. Martin spent the first year in Vernon, before a trade sent him to Alberni Valley in 2013. He ultimately returned home to the Smoke Eaters in 2014-15, where he had his best season scoring 19 goals and 46 points in 41 games and a commitment to Quinnipiac.

Shiplo, 25, also spent a year in the BCHL with the Vernon Vipers, tallying 44 points in 50 games in 2014-15 before joining Martin in Quinnipiac the next year.

The Oakville, Ont. native returns to the Icemen after logging 26 points during his rookie campaign split between the Icemen and the Wichita Thunder.

Shiplo was acquired by Jacksonville from Wichita on Dec 9 of last year. The five-10, 174-pound blueliner totaled 29 points in 113 games during his four-year career at Quinnipiac University from 2015-2019.

Martin and Shiplo were teammates at Quinnipiac from 2015-2019, winning an ECAC title in 2016.

The Icemen’s ECHL season is expected to start on Dec. 12.


