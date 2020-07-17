Trail Parks and Rec Summer Camp leaders (from left) Myah Matthes, Eden Orr, Josh Ballarin, and Alicia Mitchell prepare for a fun filled day at Camp Cawabunga and Summer Adventure Camp held at Gyro Park. (Jim Bailey photo)

Trail Rec Report: Register now for themed Summer Camps

Check out the dates and upcoming Summer Camp theme weeks on the City of Trail website

Join us for our awesome summer camps with Trail Parks and Recreation.

Camp Cawabunga is for ages 6 to 8, and Summer Adventure Camp is for ages 9 to 12. Both camps run Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (drop off starts at 8:30 a.m.) and both are located at Gyro Park.

Camp will continue to run each week until August 21. We have tons of activities planned for the kids this summer and all are planned with safety procedures in place (physical distance, cleaning procedures, and lots of hand washing!)

Check out the dates and upcoming theme weeks on our city website at www.trail.ca. Summer Camp 2020.

Click on that link to see all the details for camp this summer. Please read the Parent/Guardian newsletter which will answer lots of your questions.

Call us at Trail Parks and Recreation at 250-364-0888 for questions and to register.

