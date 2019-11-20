Trail Rec Report: Seniors ‘Get Fit’ programs start this week

Active Age is a fun and social weekly class for inactive older adults 65 years and up. Learn how to incorporate fitness and movement into your daily lifestyle. Active Age 1 runs Monday’s from 11 a.m. to noon from Nov. 25 to March 2. Active Age 2 runs Wednesday’s from 11 a.m. to noon from Nov. 27 to March 4. This session incorporates elements of Option 1 as well as additional strengthening exercises and dynamic movement, enabling you to participate in other activity programs or sports.
Seniors Get Fit is happening this Fri. Nov. 22 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre gym. In a group setting, personal trainer Diana Howard will guide you through the gym to show you proper usage of equipment and will give you a fitness routine that will lead you towards your physical fitness goals.
Teen Get Fit for ages 13 and 14 year olds goes Fri. Nov. 29 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre gym. Get introduced to the fitness centre by a personal trainer and learn about physical fitness, weight training, cardio training, goal setting,and how to avoid injury. All 13 and 14 year olds must first attend a Teen Get Fit session prior to using the Fitness Centre.
Our next COSCO Seniors Health and Wellness Workshop is happening on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre Multipurpose Room. This is a free workshop and the topic is ‘Knowing Your Bladder.’ Gain practical and useful information with written material to take home. Even though this is free, please call to pre-register.
Girls Pitching and Catching Fundamentals, Tuesday classes, for ages 8 to 14 will start Tues. Nov. 26 and run until Dec. 17, at the Trail Memorial Centre Gym from 3 – 4 p.m. Please bring catchers equipment if you have it, and shin pads and a glove.
For more information and to register, call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250-364-0888.