Trail Rec Report: Seniors ‘Get Fit’ programs start this week

Girls pitching and catching fundamentals program starts Tuesday at the Trail Memorial Centre gym

Active Age is a fun and social weekly class for inactive older adults 65 years and up. Learn how to incorporate fitness and movement into your daily lifestyle. Improvement of physical well being is the main goal, with inclusion of social engagement and healthy living topics. Active Age 1 runs Monday’s from 11 a.m. to noon from Nov. 25 to March 2. This session focuses on balance, stability, movement and strength to improve activities of daily living and get you moving with confidence. Active Age 2 runs Wednesday’s from 11 a.m. to noon from Nov. 27 to March 4. This session incorporates elements of Option 1 as well as additional strengthening exercises and dynamic movement, enabling you to participate in other activity programs or sports.

Seniors Get Fit is happening this Fri. Nov. 22 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre gym. In a group setting, personal trainer Diana Howard will guide you through the gym to show you proper usage of equipment and will give you a fitness routine that will lead you towards your physical fitness goals.

Teen Get Fit for ages 13 and 14 year olds goes Fri. Nov. 29 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre gym. Get introduced to the fitness centre by a personal trainer and learn about physical fitness, weight training, cardio training, goal setting,and how to avoid injury. All 13 and 14 year olds must first attend a Teen Get Fit session prior to using the Fitness Centre. Please note that specific dates can be arranged with 3 or more participants if this date does not work for you.

Our next COSCO Seniors Health and Wellness Workshop is happening on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic Centre Multipurpose Room. This is a free workshop and the topic is ‘Knowing Your Bladder.’ Gain practical and useful information with written material to take home. Even though this is free, please call to pre-register.

Girls Pitching and Catching Fundamentals, Tuesday classes, for ages 8 to 14 will start Tues. Nov. 26 and run until Dec. 17, at the Trail Memorial Centre Gym from 3 – 4 p.m. Choose either pitching or catching and gain extra practice with more focus on these skills. Please bring catchers equipment if you have it, and shin pads and a glove.

For more information and to register, call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250-364-0888.

