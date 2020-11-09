Trail Retiree Curling: Handley holds off Horan

Trail Retiree Curling was back in action with Team Handley winning a close one over Team Horan.

Team Harvey Handley took four in the second end and hoped to cruise to victory over team Dan Horan, but Horan bounced back with three in the third to tie the game.

It was anybodies game going into the eighth end with Handley having hammer. Dan’s last shot was a tricky tap back and sit on top of a Handley stone to sit two. The weight was good, but the line was tight and it overcurled. Without throwing his last rock Harvey won the game.

Team Murray Walsh’s front end of Dieter Bogs and Tom Hart had an excellent first four ends enabling Walsh to amass a 7-1 lead over team Forrest Drinnan. Drinnan’s third Dave Davidow found his draw weight in the second half of the game and made it close going into the eighth end. Facing three for the tie, Murray, with hammer, was left with a hit and roll to the four foot. Murray made the hit and the roll went right to the pin to score a single. Make the final 9–5

The turning point in the team Fennell/Beauchamp vs team Hall came in the third end. With Hall sitting two in the eight foot Russ Beauchamp’s only shot was a draw for one. The weight was good but the single sweeper could not hold the line and a Hall stone was raised for three, giving the Hall team a 5-1 lead. The Hall lead, Joe Guercio, kept the pressure on the rest of the game with great draws, as the Hall side cruised to victory.

Three nothing for team Serge Pasquali after one end over team Bruce Noble. Five to three Noble after three ends. They played defence for two ends trading singles in the fourth and fifth, before Noble stretched the lead to 8-4 with a steal of two in the sixth. Pasquali fought back with two in seven but was down by two without hammer in the eighth. Pasquali had two buried in the eight foot and could only watch as Noble had a clear path to the button with hammer. It was not to be however as Bruce was heavy on his draw. Make the final 8–8.