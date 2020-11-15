Trail Retiree Curling: Team Hall chases down Team Noble

Trail Retiree Tom Hall slides smoothly out of the hack on his way to a big comeback win over Team Noble. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Retiree Curling saw Team Hall make an unlikely comeback, and go from conceding early to winning big late against Team Noble.

Team Bruce Noble stole three in the first end, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth. Team Tom Hall could not get on track and talked of an early end to the game. Let’s play at least to the sixth end they decided.

The Hall side struck for two in the fifth, and stole two in the sixth. Down 7-4 with two ends to go, team Hall decided to play on. Team Noble scored a single in seven to go ahead by four. In the eighth, with Noble sitting shot, Tom’s first shot was an angle raise takeout. Instead of hitting the rock on the outside, it over curled and chipped the inside to make the takeout and stuck for four.

Bruce had a wide draw to the four foot to cut Hall down, but came up short. Leaving Hall a draw to the eight foot for the win. Kudos to Brian Koshey for sweeping it into the four foot for the unlikely 9–8 victory for team Hall.

Team Harvey Handley stole two in the second end to take a 3-0 lead over team Serge Pasquali. Serge then put on a clinic. Making the most of his last two rocks in each end led him to shut out team Handley from the third end to the eighth. Make the final 9–3 for Pasquali.

Team Dan Horan was firing on all cylinders against team Forrest Drinnan. From lead to skip, team Horan put together a strong showing against Dave Davidow filling in for Forrest. Down 8–2 after six ends team Drinnan pulled the plug and conceded without a recount.

Murray Walsh’s draw to the top of the pin behind cover with his last rock set the tone of the game against team Fennell/Beauchamp. Tom Hart had a strong third and fourth end and contributed to a 6-1 lead for team Walsh after four ends. Mario Favaro made a nice draw and put up a perfect guard in the sixth that lead to Walsh scoring another three to seal the win. Make the final 9–2 for Walsh after six ends.