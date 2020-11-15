Trail Retiree Tom Hall slides smoothly out of the hack on his way to a big comeback win over Team Noble. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Retiree Tom Hall slides smoothly out of the hack on his way to a big comeback win over Team Noble. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Retiree Curling: Team Hall chases down Team Noble

Team Hall made an unlikely comeback after Team Noble jumped out to a big early lead

Trail Retiree Curling saw Team Hall make an unlikely comeback, and go from conceding early to winning big late against Team Noble.

Team Bruce Noble stole three in the first end, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth. Team Tom Hall could not get on track and talked of an early end to the game. Let’s play at least to the sixth end they decided.

The Hall side struck for two in the fifth, and stole two in the sixth. Down 7-4 with two ends to go, team Hall decided to play on. Team Noble scored a single in seven to go ahead by four. In the eighth, with Noble sitting shot, Tom’s first shot was an angle raise takeout. Instead of hitting the rock on the outside, it over curled and chipped the inside to make the takeout and stuck for four.

Bruce had a wide draw to the four foot to cut Hall down, but came up short. Leaving Hall a draw to the eight foot for the win. Kudos to Brian Koshey for sweeping it into the four foot for the unlikely 9–8 victory for team Hall.

Team Harvey Handley stole two in the second end to take a 3-0 lead over team Serge Pasquali. Serge then put on a clinic. Making the most of his last two rocks in each end led him to shut out team Handley from the third end to the eighth. Make the final 9–3 for Pasquali.

Team Dan Horan was firing on all cylinders against team Forrest Drinnan. From lead to skip, team Horan put together a strong showing against Dave Davidow filling in for Forrest. Down 8–2 after six ends team Drinnan pulled the plug and conceded without a recount.

Murray Walsh’s draw to the top of the pin behind cover with his last rock set the tone of the game against team Fennell/Beauchamp. Tom Hart had a strong third and fourth end and contributed to a 6-1 lead for team Walsh after four ends. Mario Favaro made a nice draw and put up a perfect guard in the sixth that lead to Walsh scoring another three to seal the win. Make the final 9–2 for Walsh after six ends.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHLers weigh in on the idea of an all-Canadian division: ‘It would be pretty unique’

Just Posted

Trail Retiree Tom Hall slides smoothly out of the hack on his way to a big comeback win over Team Noble. Jim Bailey photo.
Trail Retiree Curling: Team Hall chases down Team Noble

Team Hall made an unlikely comeback after Team Noble jumped out to a big early lead

Joy Joy went missing from Glenmerry on Nov. 1. Photo: Teresa Cragg-Crockett
Trail family desperate for return of their beloved therapy dog

Joy Joy, a four-year old black cockapoo went missing from Glenmerry on Nov. 1

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Salmo’s Legion says a member who attended its Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Salmo Legion says member who attended Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19

It’s the 10th known case in Salmo this week

Photo: BÜNYAMİN GÖRÜNMEZ on Unsplash
Engine sparks fire in Fruitvale workshop

14 regional firefighters attended the scene Thursday afternoon

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Most Read