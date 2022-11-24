Trail Retirees Curling: Caron wins Section 1

Alvin Caron skipped his team to the Trail Retirees First Section win. Photo: File

Team Caron won the first section of Trail Retirees Curling; new teams selected for Section 2

Congratulations to the Alvin Caron rink, winners of the first section of the Trail Retirees Curling League.

The names went into a hat and teams were re-drawn for the second section. Here are highlights from the first game of the second section.

Team Dan Horan stole two in the second end against team Forrest Drinnan. The Drinnan side fought back to take a 5-4 lead, after consecutive steals of one in the sixth and seventh ends. Down one with hammer in the eighth team Horan could only muster a single for a 5–5 tie in the eighth.

Team Murray Walsh started the game stealing singles in the first and second ends against team Cal McKerracher. But the big blow came in the fourth end when Walsh scored six. Chokecherry went all out offence but could only manage steals of one in the final two ends, make the final 9–4 Walsh.

Team Serge Pasquali kept the pressure on team Bruce Noble from the first rock in the first end. Leading 3-0 after two ends the Pasquali side had four rocks in the rings, two of them in the four foot. With a draw to the pin Noble dodged a cannon ball. The Pasquali side kept the pressure on and led 6-1 after six ends, when the Noble side conceded.

In a low scoring game between Team Tom Hall and Team Alvin Caron it came down to a hitting contest. With Hall up 5-3 after seven ends and no guards for Caron to hide behind, Team Hall ran the Caron rink out of rocks to take the game.

