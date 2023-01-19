Trail Retirees kick off new year with good mix at bonspiel

Trail Retirees welcomed 20 West Kootenay teams to their men’s bonspiel on the weekend

Trail Retiree Murray Walsh slides out of the hack, as the retirees hosted their men’s bonspiel on Jan. 13-15. Photo: Submitted.

The Trail Men’s Retiree club hosted their annual Bonspiel on Jan. 13-15 at the Trail Curling Centre.

The turnout turned out to be a great mix with five teams from Beaver Valley, three from Castlegar, two teams from Nelson, one each from Rossland and Creston, and eight from Trail.

“With a total of 20 teams, it was great seeing familiar faces that have been absent for the past couple of years, along with some new faces, like the team from Creston,” said Trail Retiree curler Tom Hall.

The teams were split into four divisions of five teams. Each team played five games and the top two teams were awarded prizes.

In Division 1, first place went to Team Ed Wilcox from Beaver Valley, and second to Team Ernie Yolland of Castlegar.

Division 2 saw Beaver Valley’s Al Venturini take home first place, while Team Tom Hall from Trail came second.

Team Al Jones from Creston won Division 3, beating out Trail’s Team Murray Walsh, while the Division 4 title went to Team Garry Medows of Nelson, and second place to Trail retiree Serge Pasquali.

A big thanks to the organizers, and support staff that are too numerous to mention, without your support it would not happen.

