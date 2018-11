Richard Faunt’s foursome curled lights out at the Rossland Men’s Skins ‘Spiel on the weekend

The Richard Faunt Rink of Trail defeated the Glen Brennan rink of Summerland in the A final to capture the 2018 Rossland Men’s Skins ‘Spiel. (From left) Faunt skipped the team to victory with third Rick Brown, second Derek Simister and lead Brian Koshey. Sixteen rinks participated including teams from Rossland, Fruitvale, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Summerland and Nelson.