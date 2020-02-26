Trail Smoke Eater Dafoe named BCHL Player of the Week

Trail Smoke Eater forward Dafoe goes on scoring binge, earns Player of the Week honour

Trail Smoke Eater forward Chase Dafoe was named the BCHL Player of the Week. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Chase Dafoe has been named the Subway BCHL Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 23.

Dafoe had six goals in three games last week, more than doubling his previous total of five coming into the week.

On Monday afternoon, the 17-year-old scored once on the man advantage, which proved to be the game-winner in a 5-2 Smokies triumph over the West Kelowna Warriors.

On Friday, in the team’s final home game, Dafoe put on a show for the fans, scoring his first-career BCHL hat trick, all of which came on the power play, in Trail’s 5-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. He was named first star of the game.

He finished the week and his rookie regular season with another pair of goals, yet another on the power play and one shorthanded, in his team’s 7-5 loss to the Merritt Centennials.

Dafoe finished the year with 11 markers and six assists for 17 points in 55 regular-season games.

The Smoke Eaters begin the first round of the Interior Division playoffs against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.