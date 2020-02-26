Trail Smoke Eater forward Chase Dafoe was named the BCHL Player of the Week. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eater Dafoe named BCHL Player of the Week

Trail Smoke Eater forward Dafoe goes on scoring binge, earns Player of the Week honour

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Chase Dafoe has been named the Subway BCHL Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 23.

Dafoe had six goals in three games last week, more than doubling his previous total of five coming into the week.

On Monday afternoon, the 17-year-old scored once on the man advantage, which proved to be the game-winner in a 5-2 Smokies triumph over the West Kelowna Warriors.

On Friday, in the team’s final home game, Dafoe put on a show for the fans, scoring his first-career BCHL hat trick, all of which came on the power play, in Trail’s 5-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. He was named first star of the game.

He finished the week and his rookie regular season with another pair of goals, yet another on the power play and one shorthanded, in his team’s 7-5 loss to the Merritt Centennials.

Dafoe finished the year with 11 markers and six assists for 17 points in 55 regular-season games.

The Smoke Eaters begin the first round of the Interior Division playoffs against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters given All Star nods

Just Posted

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

City of Trail provides budget overview

“The 2020 budget serves to balance the needs of the municipality … ” says Mayor Lisa Pasin.

New leadership hired for Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation

Economic development organization created in 2010 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the LCCDTS

Be part of Jason Bay Field at Trail ballpark

City has committed to pay 60 per cent of the estimated project cost of $50,000

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

Most Read