Trail Smoke Eater goalie Terness commits to Connecticut

Trail Smoke Eaters resume Kootenay Cup vs Cranbrook Bucks with pair of weekend games in Cranbrook

Trail Smoke Eaters goaltender Logan Terness has committed to the University of Connecticut for the 2021-22 season.

Terness made his mark in the BCHL last season, winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award as a 17-year-old, and was named to the All Rookie team and Second All Star team.

The Smokies standout netminder went 27-10-2-0 with one shutout, a .932 save percentage (SP) and a 2.36 goals-against average (GAA), fourth best in the league while also playing the second most games, 44, of any goalie.

His regular season save percentage was also good enough to put him eighth in all time BCHL single season records. He followed that up with a 4-0 postseason record, a 0.970 SP and a 0.73 GAA.

“The organization is excited for Logan and his family on his NCAA commitment to UCONN,” said Trail head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “He is very deserving of the opportunity and we look forward to helping him as he continues to develop his game here with the Smoke Eaters organization.”

The Burnaby native will join current Smoke Eater Drew Elser and former Smoke Eater forward Kale Howarth next season with the Huskies.

The Smoke Eaters resume their Kootenay Cup series with the Cranbrook Colts this weekend in Cranbrook, with games going on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on HockeyTV.