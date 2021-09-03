Trail Smoke Eaters add former Cranbrook Buck to line up

The Smoke Eaters acquired former Buck Christian Lowe from the Humboldt Broncos

The Trail Smoke Eaters would like to announce the addition of 19-year-old forward Christian Lowe from the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The Smoke Eaters acquired Lowe from the Broncos this week in exchange for future considerations.

The Port Moody native played in 14 games during the pod season with Kootenay rivals the Cranbrook Bucks. Prior to joining the Bucks, Lowe appeared in five games with the Coquitlam Express during the 2019/20 season where he added a goal and three assists.

He was also the captain of his Major Midget team, the Vancouver North East Chiefs, where he tallied 13 goals and added 14 assists in 27 games.

“We are familiar with Lowe having played against him many times through the exhibition schedule and the pod season,” said head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “He’ll bring speed, strong work ethic and he plays with details.”

