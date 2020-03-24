Smoke Eaters forward Carson Briere commits to play for Mercyhurst University in NCAA hockey. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters add high-end recruit, Briere commits

The Trail Smoke Eaters announce the commitment of Liam Connors for the 2020-21 season

The Trail Smoke Eaters continue to build for the future.

Despite the cancellation of the BCHL playoffs, the Smoke Eaters announced the signing of future Boston University Terriers forward, Liam Connors, for the 2020/21 season.

Connors, from Southborough, Mass. has spent the last four seasons with the St. Sebastian’s Arrows of the United States High School Prep league (USHS-Prep).

This past season, Connors captained the Arrows, scoring 16 goals and 41 points 28 games. The 19-year-old forward has been a consistent point producer every season with the Arrows with 137 points in 116 games. At five-foot-eight, and 150-pounds the speedy and talented playmaker also played in 13 games for the Boston Junior Eagles of the Eastern Federation League where he added 10 points.

When asked about the decision to come to Trail, Connors said he wanted to come to a hockey market and hockey town and he felt Trail is just that.

“I really connected with the coaching staff,” said Connors. “I feel this is a great next step in my career and a great place to develop, I look forward to making my way to Trail in the fall.”

In another announcement, Smoke Eaters forward Carson Briere committed to play NCAA Div. 1 hockey with the Mercyhurst University Lakers for 2020/21.

Briere finished his 20-year-old season with the Smoke Eaters. He joined the team in December and played a total of 27 games for the Smokies, tallying three goals and 12 points. Prior to coming to the Smoke Eaters, Briere had 89 points in 59 games in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

The commitment from Briere brings the total number of Smoke Eaters committed to Div. 1 programs to 11.

Briere will join former BCHLers Owen Norton who played for the Surrey Eagles, Brendan Schneider a Merritt Centennials graduate and Carver Watson a former Vernon Viper.

