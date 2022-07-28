Trail Smoke Eaters add skilled forward to roster

Minnesota product Trey Fechko has committed to play for the Trail Smoke Eaters this season

Eden Prairie, Minn. product Trey Fechko committed to the Trail Smoke Eaters for the 2022-23 season.

The 18-year-old forward put up impressive numbers in his final year of high school hockey in Minnesota. At six-foot, 190-pounds, Fechko plays with intensity and grit and put up a combined 77 points in 49 games this season between Edina High in the USHS-MN and Team SIT in the Upper Midwest High School Elite Hockey League.

“Trey is a player we have been tracking for sometime and we like his skill set that he will bring to our group,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “We are definitely excited about the addition of Trey to the Smoke Eater program.”

Fechko, who is already committed to Arizona State University, scored a combined 41 goals, including playoffs, during the 2021-22 season.

“I’m excited to sign with a great organization like Trail,” said Fechko. “Everything from ownership to the coaching staff is first class. I feel like Trail is the best place for my development to prepare me for college!”

With the recent signing of Adam Marshall from Wayzata, Minn., Trail adds another high-end Minnesota forward to its arsenal.

One scouting report read: “Fechko is a skilled, offensive-minded winger who skates well and has a great shot. Everything about his game was done quick, his hands, shot, and decision-making were all quick. It was clear to me he thinks the game well at a high speed and can read where the play is going.”

The Smoke Eaters Main Camp is set to start on Sept. 2, with the exhibition season commencing the following week with a pair of games in Wenatchee Sept. 9-10. The Smoke Eaters host Cranbrook in its lone home exhibition match on Sept. 16.

