Former Trail Smoke Eaters forward Braeden Tuck was named co-captain of NCAA Div. 1 team Sacred Heart University. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail Smoke Eaters alumnus to lead Sacred Heart University

Trail Smoke Eaters alumnus Braeden Tuck was named co-captain of the Sacred Heart University’s NCAA ice hockey team earlier this week.

Tuck, who played in Trail from 2016-19, and defenceman Alex Bates were selected co-captains for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

“We are pleased to announce that Alex Bates and Braeden Tuck will be our captains for the 2021-2022 season,” head coach CJ Marottolo said in a release. “They both have demonstrated that they are willing to put their personal achievements aside in order to help the team succeed.”

Tuck has been a rising star for the Pioneers through his first two years at SHU. Just last season he played in 18 games, recorded six goals and 10 assists for 16 points.

He was the team leader in points and for the second straight season registered double-digit assists, 10, alongside a career-high in goals, 6.

He was also named to the All-Atlantic Hockey Second Team. In his freshman season, he was AHA Rookie of the Year, AHA All-Rookie Team, and an AHCA Academic All-Star.

While with the Smoke Eaters, Tuck captained Trail in his third year with the team, and tallied 39 goals and 109 points in 164 BCHL regular season games. He also led the team to the Interior Division final in 2018, and scored 11 goals and 27 points in 38 playoff games.

Bates skated in 17 games last season, recording two points on two assists. He also served as the team’s assistant captain. Throughout his career at SHU, he has played in 121 games recording nine goals and 27 assists for 36 points.

“Both Alex and Braeden are high character individuals and fierce competitors which will set the tone for our group,” added Marottolo.

Most Read