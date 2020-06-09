Trail Smoke Eaters announce commitment of young talent

Definition: Disher – n. One that has a unique sense for finding open players; a natural passer and playmaker.

The Trail Smoke Eaters committed 16-year-old forward Quinn Disher last week.

Disher, a native of Fort St. John, comes to the Smoke Eaters after multiple successful campaigns with the Okanagan Hockey Academy (OHA).

Most recently he played with the OHA Red Prep team, the same team that Jaden Senkoe played on prior to making his BCHL debut this season with the Smoke Eaters.

As the name suggests, Disher put up an impressive 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points in 36 games last season.

“Quinn is a strong and skilled power forward that will compliment our current group of players up front,” said Assistant GM Jeff Urekar in a release. “He has a heavy shot and a quick release, protects the puck well and puts himself into position to create quality scoring chances.

“After meeting with Quinn and his family we felt he would be a great addition to our team and look forward to having him play for us in the 2020-21 season.”

The talented young playmaker has continually produced at OHA, scoring 125 points over his three seasons at the academy.

“I’m honoured to be part of such a great organization,” said Disher. “The staff have been so helpful and welcoming. After viewing the rink and facilities as well as travelling through the town and seeing the history that Trail has and how tight the team is with the community I know that it will be a great place for me to continue my hockey career and develop as a player”

Disher has been highly touted since making the Western Canadian Selects 2003 Team as an 11-year-old, and skated in the 2015 World Selects Invitational in Bolzano, Italy.

