Trail Smoke Eaters announce commitment of young talent

Okanagan Hockey Academy forward Quinn Disher commits to the Trail Smoke Eaters

Trail Smoke Eaters commit talented forward Quinn Disher.

Definition: Disher – n. One that has a unique sense for finding open players; a natural passer and playmaker.

The Trail Smoke Eaters committed 16-year-old forward Quinn Disher last week.

Disher, a native of Fort St. John, comes to the Smoke Eaters after multiple successful campaigns with the Okanagan Hockey Academy (OHA).

Most recently he played with the OHA Red Prep team, the same team that Jaden Senkoe played on prior to making his BCHL debut this season with the Smoke Eaters.

As the name suggests, Disher put up an impressive 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points in 36 games last season.

“Quinn is a strong and skilled power forward that will compliment our current group of players up front,” said Assistant GM Jeff Urekar in a release. “He has a heavy shot and a quick release, protects the puck well and puts himself into position to create quality scoring chances.

“After meeting with Quinn and his family we felt he would be a great addition to our team and look forward to having him play for us in the 2020-21 season.”

The talented young playmaker has continually produced at OHA, scoring 125 points over his three seasons at the academy.

“I’m honoured to be part of such a great organization,” said Disher. “The staff have been so helpful and welcoming. After viewing the rink and facilities as well as travelling through the town and seeing the history that Trail has and how tight the team is with the community I know that it will be a great place for me to continue my hockey career and develop as a player”

Disher has been highly touted since making the Western Canadian Selects 2003 Team as an 11-year-old, and skated in the 2015 World Selects Invitational in Bolzano, Italy.

Trail Smoke Eaters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Everybody loses in vehicle collisions

Letter to the Editor from Glen Byle, Trail

Gratitude Garden invites Trail community to spread kindness

The garden is located on the highway at Shaver’s Bench

Woman faces charges after reportedly biting a Trail RCMP officer

The 34-year old perpetrator is slated for an mid-August appearance in the Rossland courthouse

Trail Smoke Eaters announce commitment of young talent

Okanagan Hockey Academy forward Quinn Disher commits to the Trail Smoke Eaters

Great concern, opposition to proposed Kootenay ski resort

Letter to the Editor from the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Spot prawn season is open in B.C., and this year it’s staying local

The usual export plan is off because of COVID-19, so fishermen are hoping to sell fresh, local

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Former B.C. principal starts scholarship in memory of Jassi Sidhu, killed in India 20 years ago

Sidhu was murdered for marrying against her family’s wishes.

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Cautious Canadians increasingly wearing masks, fear second wave of COVID: Poll

Fifty-three per cent said masks should be mandatory in public and confined spaces

Singh says NDP won’t support Liberal bill that would jail, fine CERB fraudsters

Singh says new criminal penalties will hit poor and racialized people harder

Canadians feel more anxious, drink more alcohol, eat more junk food amid pandemic

Statistics Canada numbers reveal shift in attitudes, behaviours during COVID-19

Most Read