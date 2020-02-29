Trail Smoke Eaters beat Spruce Kings in overtime thriller

Smoke Eaters forward Owen Ozar tallies OT game winner to take 2-0 series lead over Prince George.

Game 2 in the Interior Division quarter-final needed an extra frame for the Trail Smoke Eaters to earn their second straight 2-1 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

Smoke Eaters forward Owen Ozar scored the game winning goal 6:34 into the first OT. After failing to score on a power play early in the overtime period, the Smokies finally capitalized when Kent Johnson found Ozar in the slot and the Prince Albert native faked and froze the Kings goalie and went to the backhand lifting it over a sprawling Jett Alexander for the game winner.

The Smokies take a 2-0 series lead after winning Friday night; scoring twice in the final five minutes on goals from Matt Osadick and Phillipe Lapointe for the 2-1 win.

The Smoke Eaters opened the scoring on the power play with 5:16 left in the second period. Owen Ozar setup Chase Dafoe on the doorstep, but P.G. goalie Alexander kicked out the right pad stymieing the Trail forward. The rebound,however, went to Johnson who fired it in for a 1-0 lead.

The Spruce Kings Finlay Williams banged in a rebound for a power play goal with just over five minutes to play to tie it and force the OT.

Prince George outshot Trail 25-23 with each team going 1-for-3 on the power play.

Ozar was the game’s first star, goalie Logan Terness seconds star, and P.G.’s Jett Alexander the third star, with Johnson earning the Energy Player of the Game.

Trail now travels to Prince George for Games 3, 4 and 5 going Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Updates to come, or see Tuesday’s Trail Times for more on the Smoke Eaters.

Celebration time for Trail Smoke Eaters Mike Colella and Walker Erickson.

