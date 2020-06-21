Trail Smoke Eaters bolster offence in signing OHA forward

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced the signing of Connor Michaud of the Okanagan Hockey Academy on Wednesday.

The newest member of the Smoke Eaters is a native of Moncton, NB, and has spent the last two seasons developing at the OHA, playing for both Prep team White and team Black.

In 66 games, the six-foot-one, 173-pound forward put up 52 points as assistant captain on team Black.

“Connor is a very versatile forward that plays the game with a lot of energy,” said Smoke Eaters assistant GM Jeff Urekar in a release. “He is capable of playing in the middle and on the wing, and a very powerful skater in open ice.

“We had Connor join our program for some practices this season and he really fit in alongside the talent we had on last year’s team and got to learn about his character at that time. He’s a kid that has really put work in the last few years to push himself to where he is right now, you really appreciate that type of drive and commitment as a coach.”

The 18-year-old was introduced to the City of Trail last season and liked the team and its facility, as well as the fans and the Silver City’s rich hockey history.

“After having spent a week in Trail last season, meeting and practicing with the team, attending a home game and meeting fans, I experienced the rich history of the organization and its relationship with the Trail community,” said Michaud. “The coaching staff and players were open and welcoming and I quickly realized that I wanted to be part of such a great organization where I can further developed as a hockey player. I am excited to join the Trail Smoke Eaters.”

Michaud is one of eight recent recruits for a Smoke Eaters team looking to rebuild after the sudden and disappointing end to a promising playoff run. At least a dozen players from the 2019-20 team will either graduate from Junior hockey or move on to NCAA or college hockey, leaving the Smoke Eaters line up somewhat slight.

However, with the addition of new coach, Tim Fragle, the process continues, and Michaud a solid addition to the Smokies line up.

“When I first met Connor he reminded me of Jaden Senkoe, he has a similar make up of a power forward with vision and hands to make plays offensively,” said Urekar. “We look forward to seeing Connor on the ice in Trail next season.”