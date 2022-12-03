Trail Smoke Eaters claw out victory over Wenatchee Wild

The Trail Smoke Eaters forward Adam Parsons scored twice including the game winner, as Trail tallied four first period goals on the way to a 6-5 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Parsons scored the game winner in thrilling fashion with 1:57 to play. The Port Moody product broke in on a 2-on-1 with Nic Remissong, his pass was blocked by the Wild defenceman, but Parsons astutely regained possession and fired in a backhand for the 6-5 lead.

The win finished a string of four-straight games against Wentchee, with Trail going 2-1-0-1 and earning five of eight points against their Interior Conference rival.

The Smoke Eaters were busy this past week prior to the Dec. 1 roster deadline. Trail sent forward Quinn Disher to Penticton in exchange for Ethan Mann, traded Jack Kurrle to Prince George for future considerations, and goalie Cole Tisdale for Ty Hurley, currently with the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds, and futures.

Remissong opened the scoring 3:33 into the first on a great individual effort for his ninth goal of the campaign. Parsons made it 2-0 on a setup from Brady Hunter and Jordan Hendry, and defenceman Alec Whipple tallied his first of the season with 7:09 left in the opening frame.

Josh Schenk finished a dish from Trey Fechko for a 4-0 lead with 5:37 to play, but the Wild got on the board to make it 4-1 on a goal from Gabe Dombrowski before the period was out.

Trail started the second frame with the same inspired play with Adam Marshall notching his fifth of the season two minutes in for a 5-1 lead.

But the Wild came back to make it interesting. Dombrowski made it 4-2 two minutes later, and Micah Berger cut the lead to 5-3 with 7:38 left in the middle frame.

Wild captain Cade Littler made it 5-4 on a nice dish from Micah Berger with just over 14 minutes remaining, and Parker Muray scored a power play goal, converting an Ean Somoza pass to tie it with nine minutes left.

The effort was not a textbook match for Trail as they were outshot 11-4 in the third period and 34-27 in the game. The Smoke Eaters went 0-for-3 on the power play, and 2-for-3 on the PK. Trail has the second most potent power play in their conference at 23.6 per cent effectiveness, with Penticton leading the league and scoring on a lofty 36.9 per cent of their chances.

The Wild’s Littler earned the game’s first star, Smoke Eaters forward Brady Hunter second star and Parsons third star.

The win lifts the 10-11-1-2 Smoke Eaters into sole possession of sixth place in the Interior, as they get set to play the Merritt Centennials on Friday, Dec. 9 in Merritt and return to the Memorial Centre on Saturday, Dec. 10 to host the West Kelowna Warriors at 7 p.m.

