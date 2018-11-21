Trail Smoke Eaters commit Okanagan Rockets trio

TRAIL, B.C. – The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that forward Chase Dafoe, forward Colby Elmer, and defenceman Corey McCann have committed to the Smoke Eaters for the 2019-20 season.

“This is a big day for our organization to be able to commit three of the top recruits in BC,” said head coach and GM Jeff Tambellini. “Chase Dafoe, Corey McCann, and Colby Elmer are all highly talented players. We’re looking to build a bigger team going forward, one that still possesses elite skill and most importantly, high character people. These three commitments establish our 2019-20 recruiting class as one of the top classes in the province.”

Dafoe, 16, is in his second season with the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Major Midget League (BCMML) where he has compiled 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points in 56 games played over his Major Midget career. The six-foot-two, 172-pound forward has had an outstanding start to his 2018/19 campaign, sitting second in BCMML scoring with 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points in just 16 games in addition to being the captain of the Rockets this season.

A dual citizen to both Canada and the United States, Dafoe calls Beverly, Mass. home and spent time with the Okanagan Hockey Academy before making his way to the Rockets. The Dafoe name is a well-known one in hockey circles as Chase is the son of former NHL goaltender Byron Dafoe, who played 415 professional games between the Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins and Atlanta Thrashers.

Elmer, 17, is another member of the Rockets that is at the top of the scoring leaders in the BCMML, tallying 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points in 16 games while also adding an additional 16 penalty minutes to the mix. The six-foot-one, 187-pound forward made his BCHL debut last Wednesday night in a 3-2 victory for the Smoke Eaters over the Vernon Vipers.

McCann, 17, is playing in his first season with the Rockets after attending the Okanagan Hockey Academy for two years. The six-foot-two, 165-pound rearguard brings leadership to the Smoke Eaters, wearing an ‘A’ as an assistant captain for the Rockets this season. McCann tallied two goals and 13 points in 16 games in the BCMML this season to go along with 16 penalty minutes.

The Kelowna product played a pair of games for the Smoke Eaters over the weekend as he made his BCHL debut against the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night before joining the team for a trip to Merritt against the Centennials on Saturday.