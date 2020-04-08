Trail Smoke Eaters commit to David Sacco

The Trail Smoke Eaters sign another high-end forward to next year’s squad

The Trail Smoke Eaters added talented newcomer David Sacco to the line up for the upcoming season.

Sacco, a Middleton, Mass. product, spent the past two seasons playing for the Lawrence Academy Spartans of the US High School-Prep league. The six-foot, 18-year-old phenom played just 24 games for the Spartans this year and finished with 17 goals and 40 points, and has also commited to the University of New Hampshire.

“I love to be physical on the ice and don’t care who I’m playing,” Sacco said in an interview with UNH. “I go out every shift and give it my all. I like my defensive play as a center man and also being able to put up points. I also believe I have good hockey IQ which helps a lot. I would like to work on my quickness a little bit and also make my hands a little bit quicker.”

Like many Smoke Eaters players, Sacco Jr. also has an impressive NHL pedigree. His father David Sacco was a US Olympian who played 35 games in the NHL, while uncle Joe played eight NHL seasons and is currently the assistant coach of the Boston Bruins.

Sacco is also friends with Smoke Eaters forward and fellow UNH commit, Connor Sweeney (son of former NHLer Bob Sweeney), whom he called immediately after learning of the proposition to join the Smoke Eaters.

“He (Connor) told me what a great town and community Trail was,” said David. “He said, ‘The energy inside Cominco and the passion of the fans makes this a great place to play your junior hockey.’

“It’s been a goal of mine get to the next level of hockey, I’m excited that it will be in Trail and I am looking forward to putting in the work to bring a championship to the City of Trail.”

Sacco Jr. also played games for the Cape Cod Whalers of the EHF U18 Elite league adding seven points in nine games and 18 more points in the Midget division for the Whalers. As a Spartan, Sacco had 69 points in 49 games over his two season.

“We’re very excited to add David Sacco to our next roster,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Jeff Tambellini in a release. “David has a top end ability to score, while also possessing a high level of abrasiveness. We believe this mix of talent and edge will fit right into our forward group. Our goal is to have David ready to step into the University of New Hampshire for the 2021-22 season as a top Freshman.”


