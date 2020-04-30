Trail Smoke Eaters commit to goaltender

The Trail Smoke Eaters bolstered backend with the commitment of South Florida Hockey Academy goalie Dominik Wasik for the upcoming season.

Wasik, from Superior, Colorado, has played his last two years with the academy, playing in 79 games. During his first season Wasik played in 40 games putting up a 2.21 goals against average (GAA) and a 0.914 save percentage (SP). He followed that up in his second year with a 2.42 GAA and a 0.906 SP.

“Dominik comes to Trail with a great pedigree for the BCHL. He has been taught by former NHLer Tomas Vokoun and brings good size and quickness in the net,” said GM Jeff Tambellini. “We’re excited to see Dominik develop into a top NCAA prospect. Dominik and Logan Terness will be a great pair next season and we’re excited to watch them work together.”

The 17-year-old netminder will make an exciting tandem with reigning rookie of the year, Terness, as the the Smoke Eaters solidify their line up for the 2020/21 season.

He’ll replace veteran goalie Matteo Paler Chow who came to the Smoke Eaters on Oct. 25 last year and played in 12 games posting a 3.69 GAA, and a .889 SP.

The Smoke Eaters would like to welcome Dominic to Trail and we look forward to seeing him in the fall.