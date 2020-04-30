Trail Smoke Eaters commit to goaltender

Colorado product Dominik Wasik will back up Smoke Eaters’ Rookie of the Year goalie Logan Terness

Dominik Wasik

The Trail Smoke Eaters bolstered backend with the commitment of South Florida Hockey Academy goalie Dominik Wasik for the upcoming season.

Wasik, from Superior, Colorado, has played his last two years with the academy, playing in 79 games. During his first season Wasik played in 40 games putting up a 2.21 goals against average (GAA) and a 0.914 save percentage (SP). He followed that up in his second year with a 2.42 GAA and a 0.906 SP.

“Dominik comes to Trail with a great pedigree for the BCHL. He has been taught by former NHLer Tomas Vokoun and brings good size and quickness in the net,” said GM Jeff Tambellini. “We’re excited to see Dominik develop into a top NCAA prospect. Dominik and Logan Terness will be a great pair next season and we’re excited to watch them work together.”

The 17-year-old netminder will make an exciting tandem with reigning rookie of the year, Terness, as the the Smoke Eaters solidify their line up for the 2020/21 season.

He’ll replace veteran goalie Matteo Paler Chow who came to the Smoke Eaters on Oct. 25 last year and played in 12 games posting a 3.69 GAA, and a .889 SP.

The Smoke Eaters would like to welcome Dominic to Trail and we look forward to seeing him in the fall.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoke Eaters hopeful, as BCHL looks for financial support from province

Just Posted

Take a pew and cherish a piece of Rossland history

The wooden benches will be replaced with stack-able chairs

Pend d’Oreille, Casino clean-up volunteers get the job done!

West Kootenay volunteers and businesses join together to help clean up burned vehicle sites

Rossland Food Bank adjusts operations to help cope with extra demand in services during COVID-19 crisis

The food bank has moved much of its services outside to help follow physical distancing protocols

Thieves targeting unlocked cars and sheds in Greater Trail

Report suspicious activity to the non-emergency line at the Trail detachment

Police say more calls of drug use in Trail

With warmer weather on the way this trend of increased reports is expected to continue

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Most Read